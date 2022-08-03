JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller grilled hot dogs on Tuesday in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.
Archie, the JPD’s therapy dog, sat nearby, getting lots of pets and belly rubs. Cambria County Sheriff’s Office members handed out gold “junior deputy” stickers. Groups such as Cuddles for Kids, Steel City Axe and Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center set up games to play.
And there was a bouncy house, too.
It was all part of the city’s National Night Out event that is held as a way to strengthen the community relationship between law enforcement and residents, especially kids.
“I think it’s really awesome,” said Claire Springer, an 8-year-old from Westmont.
Conner Hagins, founder of Cuddles for Kids, said it is “absolutely special” to see the community “come together for the greater good.”
The event provides children an opportunity to see police officers in a friendly setting.
“We’re a neighborhood service,” Miller said. “We’re here for the people. We want to have good relationships with the people instead of just when they call us for help or something bad happens to them. …
"It’s great to give things away, talk to people, so they get to know me and we get to know them and help do better things in the community. We definitely need their help for us to do a better job.”
JPD Chief Richard Pritchard said the annual get-together can help the community “unite against crime in our streets.”
National Night Out events are held across the United States, where many municipalities have had strained relations between the police and citizens in recent years.
“Obviously, I think it’s great for the community,” Cambria County Sheriff Don Robertson said. “It’s great for what we’re trying to do, especially in this day and age, with the way the world is with cops. It’s great for us to get out, and mingle with our community, and show that we’re all human beings, just like they are. We’re just trying to make them safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.