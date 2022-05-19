JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rachel Mackrell is helping the hearing impaired to see the word of God.
She is an American Sign Language English interpreter with Sign Language Specialist of Western Pennsylvania in Johnstown.
Each Sunday, you can find her at Belmont United Methodist Church, 107 Coldren St., Richland Township, signing for the congregation when the Rev. Rob P. Hernan speaks.
“We have one deaf community member who attends,” Mackrell said. “She can come here and see the word of God.”
Helping the deaf to see what others can hear is her focus.
A Lackawanna County native, Mackrell is a 2018 graduate of Mount Aloysius College, in Cresson, having earned a bachelor’s degree in sign language interpreting. She will graduate this week from St. Catherine University in Minnesota with a master’s degree in interpreting studies with a focus on communication equity.
“They started a deaf ministry here at the church,” she said.
“I’m a very devoted Christian, and I thought this would be a good fit for me.”
The deaf ministry at Belmont United Methodist Church is in its infancy.
The idea was emerged at a board meeting.
“We have a deaf parishioner, so we decided this was something we wanted to explore,” Hernan said.
The church has a television ministry and a streaming ministry and is on Facebook, he said.
“So we had the equipment to do it,” Hernan said.
The church is funding the deaf ministry for one year with money from its local missions fund.
Hernan said he is hoping with grant money and support from the congregation, the deaf ministry will keep going.
Mackrell brings knowledge, experience and cheerfulness to the job.
“She’s very committed, very devoted,” Hernan said. “I’m very impressed with Rachel.”
Mackrell said her adventure into the world of the deaf was unplanned. She and her friends at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, began learning sign language together.
“We just thought it would be cool to have a secret language,” she said. “We started learning a little bit.”
One day, a friend invited her to tour Mount Aloysius College and she found that it had a sign language interpreting program, so she enrolled.
“They really gave me a great start and got me on the path,” Mackrell said.
Hernan said he preaches extemporaneously and does not use notes.
“I was worried it might be difficult translating for me on the fly,” he said. He said Mackrell had no trouble keeping up.
But Mackrell said there are challenges such as translating idioms.
“Spanish has idioms that don’t translate,” she said.
“English has idioms that don’t translate. Sign language has idioms that don’t translate.
“In English, we would say you missed the boat,” Mackrell said.
“In sign language, we would say, ‘Train gone, sorry.’ They have the same meaning.”
Mackrell also works at a public school in Somerset County, where she signs for a second-grade student who is unable to hear.
“I interpret what the teacher is saying to her, and I tell everybody else what she is saying,” Mackrell said.
She said there is a growing demand for sign language interpreters in the Allegheny region. Interpreters are needed at doctor’s offices, schools and businesses.
More schools and colleges are providing open access at graduation ceremonies by proving interpreters.
Mackrell said she sometimes travels long distances to translate for a deaf child or adult
She said Sign Language Specialist of Western Pennsylvania has a desperate need for translators.
“We cannot service the community to the full capacity because we don’t have enough people,” Mackrell said.
“We’re trying our best, but it would be nice if there were more of us,” she said. “We’re all brothers and sisters in Christ.”
For more information, visit www.Belmontunitedmethodist.net. Television Ministry airs on Channel 9 on Breezeline at 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and is live on Facebook and You Tube.
