Help-wanted signs have attracted few applicants since restaurants reopened from COVID-19 shutdowns, said Angelo DiRosa, owner of Capri Pizza on Main Street in Johnstown.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and it’s never been like this,” DiRosa said. “We never had a problem getting applicants.”
Signs can be seen around town for jobs in other industries, too – and many are seeing the same low rates of response.
“We were having a difficult time hiring before COVID-19, but are really having difficulty hiring now,” said Leah Spangler, CEO at The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions. “Applications are coming in very low.”
Unemployment claims that exploded in March because of business closures and stay-at-home orders have decreased since those restrictions relaxed, as shown by data recorded by the Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information & Analysis.
For the week ending May 2, continued unemployment claims in Cambria County were about 9,550.
By the week ending Aug. 15, that number was nearly cut in half to 5,051 continued claims – 49% male, 53% female.
Statewide, continued claims also dropped by 52% from May to August.
But many people may be voluntarily leaving the workforce or changing career paths as others return to work.
Spangler said The Learning Lamp and Ignite have brought almost all employees back from COVID-19-driven furloughs. But other employees have since left.
And it’s a struggle to attract job candidates, she said, even with robust benefits package including paid tuition for employees to pursue their teaching certificates.
“I think a lot of people have learned to live with less and trade off additional income for less exposure to people,” she said.
‘People are afraid’
Spangler’s business went from receiving 300 applications a week last year to a tenth of that now, she said. There are 103 total postings listed on the website for The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions. The jobs include day-care positions as well as specialty teachers and staff in the K-12 system.
“The feedback we are getting is that in some cases is people are afraid to go to work because they are afraid of getting sick,” she said. “They may be caring for children and elderly family members; their children are on hybrid school schedules or fully online schedules at home; they can’t find anyone to care for their kids while they are at work.”
For Spangler, not having jobs filled means more children on day care waiting lists and less support to keep children with disabilities on track in the K-12 system, she said.
In DiRosa’s restaurant, the jobs available include a couple vacated by employees who he believes were drawn away by other restaurants also struggling to find applicants.
“I think restaurants are all looking but can’t find applicants,” he said, “so they are hunting for people working in other restaurants. It’s very disturbing.”
DiRosa has five jobs open, and in the past week, he’s had one applicant. In the past month, DiRosa has made a couple of hires from a pool of about half a dozen candidates.
“It’s a tenth of what we’ve gotten last year at this time,” he said.
‘Wage and job type’
PA CareerLink in Cambria County, part of the American Jobs Network, is seeing people come into its downtown Johnstown location for resumé help, site director Jeff Dick said.
When CareerLink reopened in June from its COVID-19 shutdown, people were still looking for services related to filing for unemployment, he said. That’s been changing, however.
“Within the past two weeks, we’ve begun to see it transition to services requested by people looking for jobs,” he said. “Wage and job type is something to be considered. In the manufacturing sector, I think they are filling their positions. Our on-the job training programs in information technology-related positions are also successful.”
Debra Balog, director for workforce development at Johnstown Area Regional Industries, agreed.
“Individuals who’ve worked in industries susceptible to job instability are asking themselves, ‘Do I want to go back into that sector?’ ” she said. “Bars are open, then they are not; restaurants are open, then they are not.”
But she’s seen other industries experience fewer problems hiring.
“Manufacturing, IT, financial institutions, are doing OK finding applicants,” she said.
