JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A mail carrier in Johnstown went above and beyond what was expected after Saturday's storm dumped six to eight inches of snow on the area.
Johnstown resident Terri Halliday, a disabled U.S. military veteran who lives in the 8th Ward, heard her home alert system ring at about noon on Saturday.
The sound, similar to a door bell, announced there was movement outside, she said.
"I began watching on my phone, and I saw a mail delivery truck," she said. "The next thing I know, I see him coming up my steps with a snow shovel."
Halliday, who has had one leg amputated, had left the shovel near her door so that she can access it to clear her deck. She can't shovel the steps, however.
"I was extremely grateful," Halliday said. "He shoveled all the steps and cleared off my front deck. I was shocked but grateful."
The mail carrier took about five minutes to do the job, she said.
They had never even spoken to each other before, aside from just saying a quick hello once or twice when Halliday was at the end of her driveway in her power chair.
"You hear so many different stories out there that people don't care about other people, and then this happens to you," Halliday said.
Halliday met the mail carrier to thank him as he returned the shovel to its spot by her door. She learned his name, LeRon Britt.
She later posted a photo of Britt's act of kindness on Facebook. The photo was captured by her home security camera.
Her post has been shared about 800 times since she posted it early Sunday.
For a mail carrier, taking five minutes off his route can affect evaluations.
"I don't even think about that," Britt said in a phone interview. "I'll take the heat for taking too long for helping somebody out."
Britt has been a mail carrier since 2016 and has delivered to Johnstown's 8th Ward for several years. He's become familiar with many on his route, but Halliday had only moved in recently.
"I waved once as I delivered the mail, but we never really met," Britt said. "It's just something I do to help people out if I know they can't do it themselves."
Britt said he's shoveled walks for others along his route, too.
"Anytime I can help, I help them," he said. "It's just something I feel is important. I feel I would want somebody to help me if I needed help."
