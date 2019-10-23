‘Tis the season!
And as the holiday season nears, organizers behind The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund are once again leading efforts to ensure that many of the area’s young people don’t go without holiday gifts.
The annual project, which provides holiday gifts to children across the Cambria-Somerset region, is now underway.
Nomination and donation forms are running in the pages of The Tribune-Democrat and available online at tribdem.com. Cash donations for the fund can be sent to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies or made through its website, cfalleghenies.org.
Johnstown resident Roselyn Brandon has volunteered her time for the project since its inception 13 years ago. Brandon says the program has been able to make a positive impact year after year because of the support of the community.
“As the years have gone by, and more people have gotten on board, this has become a good program,” Brandon said.
“That’s why so many people and agencies are involved and others are being added to bring this to the forefront of our community.”
Children 12 and younger whose families are facing financial hardship are eligible to receive gifts.
The deadline is Nov. 16 to nominate area children to be included on the list of those receiving gifts, which will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec.11 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“There are people in town here that do care about those who may have unfortunately fallen onto hard times,” said Brandon. “And it’s good that we do still have those agencies that want to come in and help. Whether it means putting the data in or helping with distribution day – any person that can come in and help is a great resource for us.”
Last year, approximately $30,000 was collected through individual and corporate donations, along with the Santa Fund Soccer Classic – an annual charity showcase of all-star soccer players from high schools across Cambria and Somerset counties.
The soccer event will be held this year on Nov. 21 at Trojan Stadium.
Proceeds from sales of the music project “A Johnstown Christmas” – Volumes 1 and 2 – also help to raise funds for the cause.
While there are no plans for a new volume this year, copies of both volumes are currently available for purchase at The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St.
“The community has annually been very supportive of the Santa Fund, which allows us to reach a lot of kids and families during the holidays each year,” said Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat. “It is the generosity of the people of our region that has allowed this program to have an impact.
“The organizations that have been helping with this program really have it working like a well-oiled machine,” he said.
“That’s from the management of the fund at the Community Foundation to the purchasing of gifts at Boscov’s and the volunteers who help transport and sort the items.
“This will be our third year of distribution at the War Memorial, and the folks there have been incredibly gracious. It’s really the perfect venue for folks to come in out of the cold and pick up their items.”
As a result of the combined efforts put into the Santa Fund, nearly 1,800 children from local families facing hard times received Christmas gifts last year.
“Boscov’s feels that giving back to the community is very important, and this is one small way that we work to give back to the community,” said Dee Dee Bailey, Boscov’s regional public relations manager.
Each year, The Tribune-Democrat, with considerable help from local service agencies, gather the names of children to receive gifts. Boscov’s department store then matches gifts with children by age and gender.
This year’s gifts will again be provided by Boscov’s, whose customers have also donated more than $2,000 throughout the years to the Santa Fund.
“We are a small community and we try to help each other,” Bailey said. “This is a way that we can all work together to create a very nice Christmas for a whole lot of children.”
Other community partners include: Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which houses and manages the fund; Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, which provides volunteers and has hosted gift sorting and distribution; United Way of the Laurel Highlands, which provides volunteers to help with recording names, transporting gifts and distributing gifts; and WCRO Radio/Greater Johnstown School District, which provides volunteers and helps with the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, which serves as the gift distribution site, and The Tribune-Democrat Reader Advisory Committee are also community partners of the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.