JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With most of Johnstown's James Wolfe sculptures on display throughout the city, Mike Cook planned to showcase the largest one this week.
Trees were trimmed around the 30-foot-tall abstract work of steel to improve its view on Yoder Hill and three high-powered lights were installed to illuminate it.
A holiday Grinch apparently had other plans.
"As I was heading over to turn on the switch to charge them, I could tell right away they were gone," said Cook, a co-founder of the Vision 2025 "capture team" that worked several years to restore the sculptures.
Cook isn't sure when the flag lights were swiped.
But whoever did it cut through steel bands that fastened them down, he said.
While it added up to a several-hundred dollar hit for their group, it's a bigger loss for the community, he and fellow planner Leah Spangler said
"I thought it'd be cool to spark some nostalgia and have the sculpture lit up over the holidays – so that the community and all of the people coming back into town would look up on the hillside and see it," Cook said. "It was a great chance to remind everybody that this amazing centerpiece is still up there."
Instead, they'll be looking for some help this Christmas season.
Spangler said they are asking the community to donate toward the cause to add new lights and a more theft-proof installation.
Cook is turning to industrial lighting companies for tips to anchor the lights – and said it was too soon to estimate what it'll cost.
A fund they established several years ago to repaint the Wolfe sculptures remains under the management of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Anyone interested in donating can visit the site here.
The rest of the sculptures are now located near Walnut and Iron streets, alongside the train station and on the Peoples Natural gas Park property.
"The community has been so gracious supporting this project – Elias Painting just finished putting a new coat of paint on that sculpture," Spangler said of the Yoder Hill artwork. "It's sad that something like this had to happen – and that we have to do it again."
