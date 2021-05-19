Heidi Rizkalla

I recently read that “a happy customer tells a friend; an unhappy customer tells the world.”
While we don’t necessarily deal with customers per se, but rather with four-legged patients that are accompanied by their human parents, we in the veterinary field understand this all too often.
In the past, prior to Google (1998) and Facebook (2004), word of mouth was all you needed to grow a veterinary practice – and while word of mouth is still relevant and the primary source of new client acquisition, a practice’s social media presence is more important than ever before.
Unfortunately, this can be a double-edged sword.
Who can ignore clicking the “like” button for a cute puppy or kitten picture? How can you not share with your closest 1,000 friends a chart that shows all the various poisonous plants that can harm pets? After all, this harmless interaction is not only engaging and positive but informative.
However, with the steady rise of social media usage, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (to name a few), the veterinary team is under a constant and overwhelming microscope that can lead to harmful cyberbullying.
I can confidently say that no one works harder than a veterinary professional. At any given time, the person answering the phone will most likely move on to dispensing medication, admitting or discharging a patient and/or completing the service transaction.
Likewise, the technician may juggle a couple of cases and appointments at one time. The veterinarian, too, is busy triaging, analyzing, fixing and diagnosing. and while they go about our day, they are expected to always be patient and pleasant.
The majority of the time, this is relatively easy for them because they all love what they do and have amazing clients and adorable patients. Otherwise, they wouldn’t stay in this career.
But the sad truth is that veterinary professionals are not always snuggling with newborn kittens or taking cute selfies with Siberian huskies. Instead, we’re busy responding to Google reviews that call us “heartless” because we refuse to see a patient, accuse us of misdiagnosing a case or claim that we didn’t give their fur baby enough attention.
One thing that all veterinary practices have in common is that they have all been subjected to cyberbullying, and while defamation and abusive language should never be tolerated, that is the other edge of the sword. Sometimes the sword is so sharp, the stress and lack of appreciation is so scathing and overwhelming, that veterinary professionals succumb to it and may take their own lives.
There are different breeds of cyberbullies in the veterinary world.
One of the most disturbing bullies is the one that involves a non-client of the practice – an impostor. Yes, that person who never stepped one toe in the practice, but decides to give his opinion about how we run our practice.
This actually happened to us. We had a person provide a review of the reviews we received, and based on our responses to the feedback, decided not to join our practice and tell everyone to not join as well.
How is this trolling remotely acceptable?
Another breed of cyberbully that can be easily identified by her use of explosive and abusive language is the one who blames the veterinarian for her lack of proper parenting and expects miracles to happen without financial resources.
This breed will use words and phrases such as “heartless,” “over-priced,” “uncaring,” and/or “money-hungry.”
Typically, this type of bully comes to the veterinarian hoping that her pet’s illness, which she let go untreated for years, will be “fixed” without having to spend any money. They, too, will also threaten to tell everyone they know about their experience.
A tricky breed to identify and can be easily confused with the former breed involves the person who believes that the veterinarian is superhuman.
This type of bully will quickly voice his opinion to the world if a diagnosis isn’t readily apparent. This person will often use words and phrases such as “misdiagnosed,” “keep going back,” “not getting better,” “unnecessary testing.” This person usually lacks patience and has a hard time understanding that sometimes a pet needs to be seen two or three times in order for the veterinarian to come to a definitive diagnosis.
Just like a human doctor, a veterinarian may require your pet get testing done to figure out what is wrong.
Having a pet parent who is vigilant, compliant and appreciative is the ultimate trifecta. We love those pet parents because their actions speak louder than their words. They listen to the veterinarian and do what she recommends.
But sometimes those “helicopter” parents can be extremely demanding, unreasonable and lack empathy.
For example, if their phone call isn’t returned within a couple of hours, they become irate and frustrated. They don’t care that the reason their phone call is not being returned as quickly as they would like is because the veterinarian is performing surgery on other patients or seeing back-to-back patient exams. This type of cyberbully will use words and phrases such as “have poor communication,” “only care about you when …,” “too busy for their clients,” etc.
Another breed of cyberbully involves the person who doesn’t understand or wants to ignore the veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR). This relationship is established when the veterinarian examines the pet in person and is maintained by regular veterinary visits.
In its simplicity, this person usually wants the veterinarian to prescribe medication without bringing the pet in for an exam – treating the veterinary office more like a pharmacy. When told that the veterinarian cannot dispense medication because the pet has not been seen in over a year, this person becomes combative. When providing feedback on social media, he or she will use words and phrases such as “refused medication for my pet,” “will let my pet suffer,” “didn’t do anything; just wanted money.”
When it comes to finding a veterinarian, pet parents have many resources. They can ask friends and family; they can search the internet; they can call a veterinary practice directly and “interview” the team and ask as many questions as they want.
On the other hand, the veterinary practice doesn’t have the same luxury.
The veterinary team just hopes, when a pet parent calls to make an appointment for her fur baby, that she is honest and trustworthy. We never think that she will be unappreciative or abusive. When this happens, it can be devastating to the entire team.
Sometimes, it is our job as the professionals to make pet parents aware of their actions – whether it is by calling them directly, answering their review publicly, and/or unfortunately, sometimes, by firing them.
Even though in our practice, 99% of the time our client relationships are positive and honest, we sometimes fixate on that 1% that isn’t.
Why?
Because those who choose to work in the veterinary field are usually a different breed of human themselves – they’re overly sensitive and compassionate and don’t have thick hides, even if they may appear so.
Finally, the VCPR can be complex, but thrives when there’s trust, honesty and patience. No one in the veterinary world should accept being a victim of cyberbullying, because it is not acceptable. The best way to have any concern addressed is by directly communicating with the veterinary practice – either by phone, letter, and/or scheduling an appointment to meet with one of the managers.
After all, the overall mission of any veterinary team is the welfare of those patients we treat.
