PennDOT officials and state troopers on Monday urged drivers in this region to use caution while traveling through upcoming winter weather.
The National Weather Service bureau in State College is predicting heavy snowfall on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning throughout much of Pennsylvania. Three to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall in Cambria and Somerset counties, and total accumulation could reach 6 to 8 inches on the ridgetops west of U.S. Route 219, according to a winter weather advisory issued by NWS.
NWS meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez said a low-pressure system moving northeast through the region will cause Monday’s rain to turn into snow. In Pennsylvania’s northwest corner, the system could dump up to 18 inches of lake-effect snow in and around Erie and Crawford counties.
The NWS winter weather advisory will be in effect in Cambria and Somerset counties from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel could be very difficult, and hazardous road conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, NWS personnel warned.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph are predicted for late Tuesday and early Wednesday. PennDOT officials said that forecast includes the potential for sudden and heavy snow squalls, which can cause white-out conditions and quickly cover roads with snow, and advised drivers to avoid traveling during winter storms when possible.
Drivers who encounter snow squalls were advised to slow down gradually, drive at a speed that suits the conditions, turn on their headlights, stay in their lanes, increase their following distance, stay alert, reduce in-car distractions, use their defrosters and windshield wipers, use their four-way flashers when traveling slowly, avoid stopping in the flow of traffic and avoid passing a slow-moving vehicle or speeding up to get away from a tailgater.
Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield, public information officers for Greensburg-based Troop A of the state police, noted that the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code requires drivers to take extra caution when encountering hazardous weather conditions.
They also suggested several safety tips:
• Check each vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, battery and fluid levels, keep the gas tank at least half-full and carry extra windshield washer fluid.
• Carry an emergency travel safety kit, including a flashlight, jumper cables, an ice scraper, a shovel, gloves, a hat, a blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies and the like.
• Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors and lights, and be especially cautious when encountering snowplows and emergency vehicles.
PennDOT said that its snowplows and other equipment are ready for the storm and that road salt and anti-skid material are in good supply.
Operators behind the area’s ski resorts said they are paying attention to the forecast, too.
Seven Springs Marketing Director Alex Moser said opening dates have not yet been set for any of their properties but cold temperatures and natural snowfall bode well.
“We are planning on firing up snow guns at both Seven Springs and Hidden Valley Tuesday morning. We are hopeful to have our typical incredible snow making production and open as soon as we can,” he said.
“Now more than ever, we recognize that outdoor recreation and family adventures are an important part of a healthy lifestyle and we will be doing everything we can to keep our guests and our staff safe and healthy this winter.”
Among its safety precautions, Seven Springs has implemented “no-touch” ticket scanning, online ski and board rentals and adjusted lift guidelines to promote social distancing.
Other details are available on each resort’s winter operation plans, which are available at www.7springs.com/winter-operations-plan/ and www.hiddenvalleyresort.com/winter-operations-plan/
Laurel Mountain is expected to reopen during the week of Christmas, as usual – if the weather permits it, Moser said.
