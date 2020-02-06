Heavy rains hit southern West Virginia’s already saturated grounds early Thursday, swelling creeks and rivers, flooding low lying areas, making many roads impassable and convincing county superintendents to let school out early.
Several counties, including Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer and McDowell counties, made the decision to dismiss students from school early Thursday in hopes of getting students home before high waters made additional roads impassable, and some have gone ahead and called off classes for Friday.
Schools in Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties will be closed Thursday, while Fayette will be running on a two-hour delay.
National Weather Service meteorologists forecast the rain will subside Friday morning, turning to snow.
In Raleigh County, flooding from Farley Branch and Stonecoal Creek swamped the little town of Killarney and closed Coal City Road beneath four feet of water.
The driveway and bridge to the Raleigh Center, a nursing and rehabilitation center off Ritter Drive in Daniels, was crumbling. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, one side of the driveway and bridge sported wide cracks, which officials said was due to flooding and poor construction of the entryway. The entryway is the only way in and out of the facility.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, along with the State Police, were working to clean up the scene around 2 p.m. on Thursday, closing it off to traffic for safety precautions.
Around 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services officials ordered those who live on Violet Lane in Beaver to evacuate their homes due to high water and overflow from Beaver Creek.
The Raleigh County Courthouse and the Judicial Annex Building closed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Another portion of Coal City Road near Lego in Raleigh County was also closed early Thursday afternoon. On Rural Acres Drive in Beckley, a Coca-Cola truck was reported stuck at around 11:15 a.m. Traffic was backed up for a brief period, but the truck was eventually pulled out of the water, clearing the area.
Cara Gregg, a National Weather Service Meteorologist from Charleston, said Raleigh and Summers Counties had already received around one and-a-half to two inches of rain by 1 p.m. Thursday. She said by 7 a.m. Friday morning, the area will probably see another half inch of rain.
“There is definitely potential for high water in the area, so folks should make sure they stay from areas known for flooding,” Gregg said. “It wouldn’t be safe to drive through those areas.”
Gregg said precipitation should switch from rain to snowfall between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday morning, aided by a 20 degree drop in temperature.
“It won’t be a lot of snow, but there may be some accumulation in that area, possibly about two to three inches,” Gregg said.
In Wyoming County, about two inches of rain had fallen by 12:30 p.m. Thursday with more expected throughout the afternoon.
Waterways were roaring and a seemingly endless rain ponded on the roads, in yards and parks.
Students were sent home at 11 a.m. and the county courthouse closed at 1 p.m.
The Guyandotte River was expected to crest around 1 a.m. Friday morning at 12.5 feet, just six inches under flood stage, according to Dean Meadows, Emergency Services director.
As a result, low lying areas, with poor drainage, would have high water some time during the evening, Meadows explained.
“I’m concerned,” Meadows said of the river’s crest, “that’s after dark, which can be dangerous.”
He expected problem areas to include New Richmond Bottom, Williamson Branch, Briar Creek, Matheny, Mullens, among other flood-prone areas.
While no main roads were blocked by early afternoon, some of the secondary roads were expected to be covered before the storm left the area late Thursday afternoon.
By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, all Greenbrier County waterways had apparently reached their peaks without threatening residences or other buildings, according to Mike Honaker, director of the county’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Honaker cautioned, however, “We have to wait and see how the storm runoff affects each of the rivers and streams before we let down our guard.”
He noted that, while there was water across some low-lying roadways that caused traffic to be rerouted in certain areas, “We fared pretty darn well.”
“We had a couple of people who tried to go through the tunnels and stalled out, so traffic had to be rerouted,” Honaker said. “But we haven’t seen any injuries, so we’re not in bad shape.”
