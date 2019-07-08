Flash flooding washed out part of Nees Avenue and closed several other Richland Township roads, while causing issues throughout Somerset County on Sunday.
While it kept emergency responders busy much of the day, no injuries were reported.
As of 9 p.m., roads were shut down in the Meyersdale area, including Rockdale and Mount Davis roads, where there were concerns motorists could potentially become stranded, Meyersdale fire Chief Tim Miller said.
For Mount Davis Road, there was no timetable for the road reopening because of the flooding damage it sustained.
A flash flood warning remained in effect as of 9 p.m. in the southern half of Somerset County, while the notification was downgraded to a “watch” in the Johnstown area at 7:45 p.m.
Earlier in the day, flooding forced Richland Township to close four residential roads – Leventry Road, Mount Airy and Oakridge drives and Nees Avenue, Richland’s deputy fire chief, Bob Heffelfinger said.
Heffelfinger said 2 inches of rain fell in his backyard in just two hours Sunday – and more than 7 inches since Thursday, causing localized flash flooding in areas he’s never witnessed before.
“It’s just been relentless,” he said, estimating the fire department handled 40 calls for road or basement flooding the past several days.
Cambria County 911 officials said no Cambria County roads were closed as of 5 p.m., at a time rainfall slowed to a trickle.
But heavy rain continued to fall in parts of Somerset County for several more hours, leading to numerous flooded basement calls throughout the day.
Communities such as Hooversville and Salisbury also reported closures.
Low-lying, flood-prone sections of Route 30 near Laughlintown were also closed to traffic Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.