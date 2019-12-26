A homeless man was warming himself inside the former Sheesley Supply Co. building in Johnstown on Wednesday when his heater caught fire, authorities said.
Multiple fire companies and EMS units responded to the 1:49 a.m. fire at 837 Horner St.
There was minor damage and no injuries were reported, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority acquired the property in October and planned demolition work at the site next to the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
