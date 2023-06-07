JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although the metal cover of Sgt. Curtis A. Boyer’s Heart Shield Bible from World War II is heavily corroded, when held at a certain angle and illuminated with a cellphone flashlight, the faint inscription “May the Lord be with you” can still be read.
The book has survived for eight decades.
According to the identification page, Boyer, a Johnstown resident, received the Bible on Dec. 8, 1943, when serving in Iceland. He kept the book until passing away in 1964.
It is now in possession of the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum.
A person who identified herself as Boyer’s step-granddaughter mailed the Bible to VFW Post 155 in Geistown. The woman, in an accompanying letter, described herself as “a now-aging Baby Boomer” who was sorting through items in her life and “trying to place them in their new, appropriate homes.” She searched for relatives of Boyer in Johnstown “to no avail.”
VFW members, in conversations with the Conemaugh Valley Veterans, decided to donate the book to the museum located in 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“It’s a great piece for the museum,” curator Army veteran Matthew Paterson said. “It’s a great local piece that shows the day-to-day activities of somebody living in war and what they would do to escape the war and count their blessings, so to speak.”
John Brown, president of the Conemaugh Valley Veterans, said the donation was “a nice gesture.”
The military-issued Bibles, with their metal covers, were meant to fit into the chest pocket of a uniform next to the heart, providing spiritual and possibly even physical protection for the person.
“During World War II, many American soldiers were issued New Testaments; some came with a metal cover,” according to a post at museumofthebible.org. “Because they were often carried in shirt pockets, they are known as ‘Heart Shield Bibles.’ The Heart Shield Bibles were a durable edition made for the battlefield – and a source of encouragement for many GIs.”
Along with the New Testament, there are other writings in Boyer’s book, including the National Anthem and a reference guide pointing out what passages to read in specific circumstances, such as when facing a crisis, feeling lonely or planning a budget.
There is also a note from President Franklin D. Roosevelt: “As Commander-in-Chief I take pleasure in commending the reading of the Bible to all who serve in the armed forces of the United States. Throughout the centuries men of many faiths and diverse origins have found in the Sacred Book words of wisdom, counsel and inspiration. It is a foundation of strength and now, as always, an aid in attaining the highest aspirations of the human soul.”
