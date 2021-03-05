The American Heart Association’s Cambria Somerset Heart Ball, held virtually Feb. 27, raised $70,000 for cardiovascular medical research, education and community outreach.
“This is really excellent during this year and more than we hoped for,” said Brooke Greybush, division director for the American Heart Association.
“We are very pleased with the leadership we had to get to that amount.”
The online silent auction raised $11,000.
The Open Your Heart appeal, which provided viewers the opportunity to make donations to the heart association that will be used for research, to develop guidelines to improve patient care and to help people lower their risk factors for heart disease and stroke, raised over $6,000.
The event also featured the induction of Dr. Krishna Bhat, a cardiologist at Conemaugh Health System, to the Heart Hall of Fame; recognition of heart and stroke survivors; and a demonstration on preparing a heart-healthy meal.
The Heart Ball was co-chaired by Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp., and his wife, Julie Sheehan, an avid community volunteer.
