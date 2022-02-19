JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Karen Esaias and Richard Von Schlichten were invited to this year's Cambria Somerset Heart Ball and asked to provide an auction item, they were thrilled for the opportunity to give back.
"It's something we like to be involved with every year," Von Schlichten said.
He and Esaias own Dream Vacations and facilitated the eight-day European river cruise, valued at nearly $7,000, through Viking Cruises that was up for auction at Saturday's event.
The pair said they hoped the item would draw a large amount of money to further support the American Heart Association, which benefits from the annual gathering.
"They do a lot for a lot of people, especially in our area," Esaias said.
The river cruise was part of the live auction that included Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, New York City getaways, and other luxurious items.
This year's theme was "Around the World," which Heart Ball Chair William Caldwell considered appropriate, given the past few years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a related note, he was excited to be at an in-person event after 2021's virtual offering.
"It's great to see people," Caldwell said.
He also noted how meaningful it is to support the American Heart Association and said as market president of Conemaugh Health System and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, it was a great honor to be involved with the Heart Ball.
"A lot of people put a lot of time and effort into this," Caldwell said.
Mary Jane Goncher was impressed with the evening's set-up.
She said it's wonderful to be surrounded by like-minded, charitable individuals and to get out after such a long time spent keeping distance from others.
Goncher was also happy to support the heart association.
"It's the best cause," she said.
Goncher said she attended Saturday in honor of heart patients.
Guests of the gathering were treated to appetizers from the Middle East, Italy, Mexico, France and other international locations in line with the theme.
They were served main courses of Cajun smothered filet mignon, sauteed Swiss Chard and a variety of other delectable offerings.
There was a silent auction as well, with items such as golf outings and jewelry, and live music was provided by members of the principal string quartet from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
They played arrangements inspired by cultures from around the world and Pittsburgh musicians performed a Brazilian jazz piece by Flavio Chamis.
Additionally, Administrative Director of Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and member of the Heart Ball executive leadership team, John Augustine, provided a virtual message to the audience during the Open Your Heart appeal.
For Ebere Ugwanyi, a cardiologist at UPMC Somerset, attending the event had a double meaning.
He was there because of his profession and enthusiasm for heart health, but also to support his partner Ehab Morcos, an interventional cardiologist and the cardiology service line medical director at UPMC Somerset.
Morcos was inducted into the Heart Hall of Fame during the ball.
This honor is bestowed upon health care professionals who carry out the mission of the American Heart Association in Cambria or Somerset counties and make a difference locally.
"I think he's a fantastic human being," Ugwanyi said. "He deserves it."
He also spoke highly of Morcos' dedication to his work and how well he bonds with patients.
