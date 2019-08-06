A Hastings man faces an Aug. 14 preliminary hearing, accused of strangling a woman inside her Southmont home July 21.
Eric Henico, 41, is charged with burglary, simple assault and strangulation in the
case, and is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison awaiting a hearing before
District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
West Hills police said they were originally dispatched to a domestic incident at the Edwards Street residence and took Henico into custody at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.