A Hastings man faces an Aug. 14 preliminary hearing, accused of strangling a woman inside her Southmont home July 21.

Eric Henico, 41, is charged with burglary, simple assault and strangulation in the

case, and is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison awaiting a hearing before

District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.

West Hills police said they were originally dispatched to a domestic incident at the Edwards Street residence and took Henico into custody at the scene.

