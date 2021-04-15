A preliminary hearing has been set for a Bedford area couple accused of “recklessly” sleeping with their infant while high on methamphetamine the night the child died inside a Bedford motel room.
Kailey Jo Hughes, 31, and Shawn Patrick Allison, 44, are scheduled to appear April 21 at Bedford County Central Court to face involuntary manslaughter and related charges filed against them.
The pair are also accused of attempting to mislead police about what happened that night and attempting to acquire bleach and baking soda to pass a drug test afterward.
In a criminal complaint filed earlier in April, Trooper Nickolas Luciano said he sought the charges based on “a pattern of substance abuse around (the child), a pattern of domestic violence, their inability to maintain a residence with proper facilities for their infant and their high level of intoxication at the time of (the child’s) death.”
The Bedford County Public Defender's Office is representing Hughes, online court documents show.
Allison did not have a listed attorney as of Thursday. Both are being held in Bedford County Prison on $500,000 bond.
