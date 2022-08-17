SOMERSET, Pa. – A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 to consider suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' request for a continuance of his September trial.
Thomas' defense attorneys, who are preparing for trial, requested a postponement Monday, court records show.
In their motion, attorneys Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie wrote that their team only recently received discovery that raises "medical issues" important to Thomas' defense. Because of that, they added, a September trial date doesn't provide enough time to hire a medical expert to review their findings.
State Supreme Court-appointed Judge Timothy Creany, a retired Cambria County president judge, scheduled a hearing to consider the request, a signed order Tuesday shows.
Thomas is accused of entering a woman's Windber home in September 2021, despite warnings to stay away, and sexually assaulting her.
Thomas has responded that he is not guilty of the charges and is looking forward to defending himself in trial.
