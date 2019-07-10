A Paint Township man accused of killing his wife misled police with several stories about her April disappearance before admitting to strangling her and burying her in concrete underneath his mobile home, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
James Dwayne Kline is currently awaiting a July 23 preliminary hearing on homicide and related charges, stemming from 46-year-old Cora Kline's death.
Kline reported his wife missing April 5, leading to a search and investigation into her disappearance.
In an affidavit filed July 3, state police wrote that James Kline originally told police his wife had a "history of running off" for several days at a time.
On April 10, the Paint Township man allegedly told police he received a call from a male advising him that his wife was at a detox center. And by April 17, he informed police about text messages from a cellphone that indicated she "was OK." But an investigation revealed the IP address used to send the message originated from the man's phone, Trooper Patrick Hauser wrote in a criminal complaint.
By July 1, the investigation led police back to the couple's Dark Shade Drive residence. Hauser said police were given approval to search the residence and surrounding property and fresh concrete was found under the house.
According to Hauser, James Kline admitted to burying her, but indicated he found his wife unresponsive that day and "assumed she overdosed."
After an autopsy was conducted to confirm the woman's identity, James Kline met again with investigators and confessed there was a domestic dispute with the victim that ended when he strangled the woman, state police said.
James Kline has been behind bars since July 3. He cannot post bond at this stage because he is facing homicide charges.
Court staff at District Judge William Seger's office in Windber said an attorney for the Paint Township man is not yet listed.
