JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A hearing will be held Friday in federal court to consider an injunction that could halt an order banning Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s wrestling program from competing in postseason tournaments for two years.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines is expected to hear testimony over whether the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association violated the rights of 15 Bishop McCort wrestlers and their well-known coach, Bill Bassett, by imposing the penalties.
A series of hearings were held late last year by the PIAA on allegations that Bishop McCort violated the athletic association’s rules regarding recruiting and school transfers, leading to the two-year postseason ban.
Bassett, who also operates The Compound training facility in Richland, is also prohibited from coaching for two years and has been accused of using the facility and his connections with Forest Hills to attract athletes to Bishop McCort, where he teaches and has coached since May 2021.
The lawsuit states that the penalties are among the harshest the association has ever imposed.
The group is also asking for $50,000 in damages from the PIAA.
