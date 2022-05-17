JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ask Google’s search engine, “How dangerous are asphalt plants?” and results will allege that they are known to produce arsenic, benzene, formaldehyde and cadmium.
Ask what types of carcinogens are associated with asphalt production to the vice president of a company hired to build an asphalt plant in Richland Township, and they’ll say, “I don’t know.”
That answer was repeatedly given Tuesday by Dennis Hunt, senior vice president of Florida-based GenCor Industries. The company was hired by Quaker Sales Corporation to build a plant in Richland and provide its brand of asphalt-producing technology.
At a Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting Tuesday, Quaker Sales sought to smooth over residents’ concerns about pollution and gain the board’s approval to build a plant with 87-foot-high stacks on Mine 37 Road. The company brought Hunt to testify about the plan.
The boardroom at the Richland Township municipal building heated up Tuesday night as more than 40 township residents who live within a couple miles of the planned facility site attended a three-hour hearing.
Hunt said residents would not be able to smell emissions from the plant.
Asphalt plant emissions come in two classifications – particulate matter or dust and volatile organic compounds including carcinogens.
For asphalt manufacturing companies to maintain permits in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Environmental Protection limits asphalt plant emissions to fewer than 100 tons per year of particulate – or dust – and 50 tons per year for volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, to maintain permits.
Hunt said Quaker Sales’ plant would produce far less particulate and VOCs than the state’s allowable limit.
Cross-examination of Hunt was led by Richland township resident and attorney Michael Carbonara, who lives about a mile from the planned site. Carbonara’s questioning aimed to confirm that, though emissions may not set off alarms with the state, there would still be emissions that would reach houses in the area.
He asked whether the plant’s stacks would release emissions that could be taken by winds.
“I don’t know,” Hunt said. “I’m not a scientist.”
Carbonara didn’t accept that answer.
“You said you’ve built hundreds of plants and have been doing this for 40 years, and you can’t tell me whether volatile organic compounds are going to leave that site?” he said.
“How would you expect me to know that?” Hunt said.
At the end of the hearing, the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board continued the Quaker Sales hearing again, to 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the township municipal building, 322 Schoolhouse Drive. Board Chairman Bill Patrick said the hearing was continued to give residents the opportunity to give testimony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.