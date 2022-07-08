A preliminary hearing for a Geistown man charged with selling raw Fentanyl and other drugs in Westmoreland County has been continued until July 15.
Cortez Haselrig, 25, was arrested June 30 after police said they arranged a controlled drug buy outside a Ligonier supermarket.
Police alleged that he had 50 grams of fentanyl in his possession – and that Haselrig resisted arrest, injuring an officer's hand before he was taken into custody.
Haselrig is awaiting a hearing before District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel, in Ligonier.
