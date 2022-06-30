JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The zoning hearing continued Thursday for Quaker Sales Corp.’s proposed asphalt plant in Richland Township.
The question before Richland’s zoning hearing board is whether an asphalt plant is a suitable business in a “light industrial” zone under township ordinance.
Homes are located less than a mile away from the proposed site on Mine 37 Road, and about 40 people attended the hearing at the township municipal building.
Quaker Sales provided new evidence in its case regarding the impact of trucks that would travel back and forth to the proposed plant, and after a four-hour hearing Thursday, the zoning hearing board continued the hearing to 5:15 p.m. July 14.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Lloyd J. French, who has a doctorate in civil engineering and is the owner of French Engineering, presented results of a traffic impact assessment at the intersections of Mine 37 Road and Eisenhower Boulevard as well as Eisenhower Boulevard and U.S. Route 219.
“In summary, the study graded the level of congestion currently and with the (proposed) development. In this case, the number of trips generated (by the plant’s activity) is very low and has no impact such that would require mitigation (road modifications) by PennDOT’s guidelines,” French said.
French, hired by Quaker Sales under guidance by PennDOT, said the plant would generate 15 trips within the peak hour of the afternoon.
Citizens talked heatedly among themselves during a 10-minute recess, during which their attorneys were given time to review a short summary of the 140-page study.
PennDOT must approve the impact study for Quaker Sales to move forward with obtaining a Highway Occupancy Permit. The traffic study was submitted June 28 to PennDOT. PennDOT is still reviewing it and has 60 days to get comments back.
Caroline Mugerwa, who lives less than a mile away from the proposed plant, questioned French about the study.
“I’m shocked you said it would not impact the traffic, when traffic is a problem already,” she said.
