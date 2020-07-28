This program encourages children to develop a get up and go attitude.
Healthy Kids Running Series, a national, community-based nonprofit that provides a fun, inclusive five-week running series for ages 2 to 14, designed for kids to get active, feel accomplished and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle, is set to kick off in the region.
The fall series will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Highland Park, Playground Drive, Richland Township. Subsequent dates will be Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
“Part of an active healthy lifestyle is getting kids out from behind gaming consoles and other screens and playing outside,” said Misty Stephens, community coordinator of the Healthy Kids Running Series in Johnstown.
“Whether it’s running or another outdoor activity, we want to get kids moving. If we start them running and exercising early, hopefully that will continue throughout adulthood.”
The running series offers age-appropriate race distances.
Races include a 50-yard dash for ages 2 and 3, 75-yard dash for ages 4 and 5, a quarter mile for kindergarten and first-graders, a half mile for second- and third-graders and one mile for fourth- through eighth-graders.
Youngsters compete each week for a chance to earn points, and at the end of the series, the top boy and girl with the most points in their age division earn trophies.
All participants receive a finisher’s medals and Healthy Kids Running Series tech T-shirts for their achievements.
“Our races are kid focused with the goal of teaching them how to be active and healthy and creating meaningful relationships within our community,” Stephens said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, participants are required to wear masks when not running.
Children will be limited in each heat to allow for social distancing.
Early registration is required by the end of August.
Cost is $35 for early registration, and then increases to $40.
To register, visit www.healthykidsrunningseries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.