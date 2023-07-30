JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beverly Mikkelsen had been the bookkeeper for her husband’s property management business on the Outer Banks.
When Paul Mikkelsen discovered about 10 years ago that two of their home mortgage payments and some other bills had been missed, he knew something was wrong.
“Initially it was little things: Looking for things she couldn’t find,” Paul Mikkelsen recalled during an interview at the Richland Township home of his daughter, Michelle Polacek.
The Tribune-Democrat interview took place less than a week before Beverly Mikkelsen’s death on July 17.
Her death followed a 10-year battle that saw her slowly lose the ability to do things she always loved. A master gardener, musician, gracious hostess and skilled cook, the advancing condition robbed her of the ability to remember plant names or follow a recipe, her daughter said.
In the early stages, only those closest to her noticed the changes.
“At first, it was denial,” Paul said. “We’d made an appointment at the family doctor. She really resisted that. She didn’t like that we even thought she had a problem.”
The doctor in North Carolina completed some tests, including the five-word memory test commonly used to identify possible memory issues.
“He told her she had early-stage dementia,” Paul Mikkelsen said.
From there, it was a slow gradual progression, Polacek said.
“I noticed she was getting distracted very easily,” she said. “She’d ask Paul, ‘What do you want for supper?’ But then it would be something completely different.”
Friends would call after a visit to say she kept repeating the same stories.
Although her husband says she was “very capable” of taking care of herself in the house and with other things she has taken care of all her life, even those familiar tasks became difficult.
Cooking would take all day because she was distracted or couldn’t find the right utensil or ingredient. Tax work for the business that used to take a day or two was taking a month to file.
Beverly Mikkelsen’s mother and a few other relatives had died from Alzheimer’s disease, so she always worried about having it passed on, Polacek said.
“She always felt like she was going to get it,” her daughter said. “She did everything to prevent it. She kept her mind active, she exercised and ate right.”
Salmon, omega oils and regular sleep were all in Beverly’s routine.
“But it did happen,” Polacek said. “We do worry about me and my twin brothers and my two daughters. It seems to be pretty strong on her side of the family.”
In 2018, the Mikkelsens moved to Johnstown to be near family, in part for support with Beverly’s care.
Paul started working for the Polacek family business, JWF Industries.
Beverly became a patient of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center neurologist Dr. Nicholas Lanciano, who officially diagnosed Beverly with Alzheimer’s disease.
Eventually, the family decided Beverly could not be alone while her husband was working. They found home care providers to come in four to five hours a day through Interim HealthCare of Johnstown, 322 Warren St. but soon, even that was not enough.
With the help of Eileen Graham, who operates E.G. Associates Elder Care Advisor of Johnstown, family explored local facilities offering care for people with dementia. Beverly was placed on waiting lists by at least two multi-level continuing care retirement communities before finding a place in Horizons Personal Care at the Villa Crest, 1541 Frankstown Road.
Although the facility does not include a dedicated memory care unit, residents at risk for “elopement” have ankle bracelets that set off alarms and trigger door locks if they get too close.
When she first arrived in May, Beverly fit in well with Horizon’s activities, even dancing at a celebration held there for her and Paul’s 60th anniversary, Polacek said.
More recently, a flareup of multiple myeloma blood cancer and a blood clot in her leg had her bedridden. She was unable to communicate due to aphasia from Alzheimer’s effecting the area of her brain that controls speech.
But her daughter says Beverly was in no pain and continued to respond to her family members’ visits.
“Everybody has loved her through every step, even though she’s a different person than she was before” Polacek said before her mother’s death.
