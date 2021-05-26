An employee at LaurelWood Care Center in Upper Upper Township pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with the assault of a co-worker who later left the job, authorities said.
Terrell Thomas Burns, 22, of the 300 block of Ohio Street in Johnstown, pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
A charged of indecent assault was withdrawn.
According to a criminal complaint, a female employee reported to township police in February a pattern of unwanted touching at the facility on Woodmont Road.
The woman reported a Feb. 26 indecent to the director of nursing. Burns was suspended for two days and moved to the daylight shift so center officials could monitor is behavior, the complaint said.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said the woman is now employed at another facility.
Burns was represented by Johnstown attorney Art McQuillan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.