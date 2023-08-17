JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Noelle Stratton started her day on Thursday as a 62-year-old grandfather with mobility issues.
Living in poverty, he faced obstacles dealing with various agencies while caring for two grandchildren, ages 7 and 9.
The poverty simulation exercise opened the Cambria and Somerset Community Health and Human Services Summit at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“It really brought to light a lot of the struggles that we don’t see every day,” Stratton said of the simulation, giving the examples of paying bills and finding transportation and mental health treatment.
Stratton is interning at Beginnings Inc. while working on her master’s degree in sociology at Pitt-Johnstown.
“This will really help me see the things I have to give consideration when I’m working with people,” she said after the event.
Designed by the Missouri Community Assistance Agency, the poverty simulation is an interactive, immersive experience meant to sensitize community participants to the realities of poverty.
“It’s a learning tool for people to develop empathy and understanding around the challenges that people living in poverty face,” said Dr. Lynne Williams, of the Area Health Education Center’s Southwest Pennsylvania Region.
Participants were assigned as families and spent an hour experiencing a month of living in poverty. Roles included going to work, going to school, paying bills, paying for food and dealing with agencies.
“It helps people understand how difficult it is to live in poverty and what are some of the barriers that are structural,” Williams said. “Living in poverty is not a choice.”
During a discussion session after the simulation, Williams asked participants to think about the stress they experienced, how the barriers they faced are structurally ingrained in the system, and how those living in poverty face judgment by others in the community.
The summit’s afternoon sessions included presentations by representatives of 15 local agencies and nonprofits working on population health issues.
Showing data to illustrate shortfalls in the region’s early childhood programs, Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, announced that a coalition of local agencies has obtained funding to create the position of an early childhood systems coordinator.
Struble Myers identified participating agencies as Vision Together 2025, the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, the 1889 Foundation, Lee Initiatives and the Center for Population Health.
The coordinator will work with existing programs and explore ways to expand services as a community, she said.
“This is not top-down in any way,” Struble Myers said. “We are really bringing the system together to see how we can help children.”
Roxann Tyger, executive director of the Women’s Help Center, said that the center is expanding programs to address housing needs because many of its current clients find themselves in need of temporary or permanent housing.
The center has acquired two homes that will be available for temporary shelter, and it has launched a housing hub program.
“It’s a one-stop shop for housing resources,” Tyger said. “We may not have housing for you, but we do know where you can go to get the help you need.”
The hub also provides financial literacy education and renters’ education programs. Plans call for hiring a housing resource coordinator.
Becca Mull and Nathan Zipfel, of UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes, said the Somerset County facility has launched two prevention programs for youth.
Mull outlined the Intervention for Nicotine Dependence program being introduced in schools, and Zipfel described Teen Intervene, an evidence-based program for teenagers experiencing mild to moderate problems associated with alcohol or other drug use.
There is also a Twin Lakes program for children of addicted parents, showing the kids that it’s not their fault that their mother or father is an addict and helping them with problem-solving and coping skills. They learn to express their feelings and to identify “safe people” to talk to for help, Zipfel explained.
Thursday’s summit was organized through the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, the 1889 Foundation, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Vision Together 2025 and the Center for Population Health.
“The poverty simulation and afternoon presentations allow our health and human service agency leaders to discuss successes and challenges over the past year and, most importantly, seek to develop collaborative solutions to improve the health of our communities,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the Center for Population Health.
