Two developments are expected to enhance Pennsylvania's response to a possible outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Although no coronavirus has been found in the state, health officials are ramping up prevention, containment and treatment protocols.
“I am very pleased to update you with the news that Pennsylvania now has the ability to test potential cases in our state laboratory in Exton, Pennsylvania,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday at a press briefing.
“This is a very important step for us as we continue to work to provide timely updates to Pennsylvanians.”
The second development ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf provides a command center for the state's response.
“The Wolf administration has activated the Department of Health emergency operations center to allow for enhanced response coordination,” Levine said.
The state lab began testing after the federal Food and Drug Administration released kits to states late last week. By bringing the tests to Pennsylvania, results should be ready less than 24 hours after the specimens are received, Levine explained.
Testing requires both throat and nasal swabs, which are collected by health care workers and sent to the Exton lab.
Results will come even faster after the FDA releases the tests for hospitals and commercial labs. Although pointing out the timing is controlled by the federal government, Levine said she expects the testing will be expanded later this week or early next week.
Representatives from both Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown and UPMC Pittsburgh on Tuesday said the facilities are preparing to offer the tests when they become available.
“If a patient needs tested we would collect the samples and send them out for testing, following the guidance of the (Health Department) and the CDC,” Conemaugh spokeswoman Emily Korns said. “When approved test kits are made broadly available to hospitals, we'll use those test kits.”
UPMC Health System is not waiting for the FDA kits.
“We are working quickly to develop our own testing capabilities so that any cases can be identified more rapidly,” Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said during a separate press briefing at UPMC Montefiore.
Developing tests from the CDC guidelines allow UPMC to develop its own kits with the same compounds, but begin testing before the FDA releases its kits, Snyder said.
Previously, it took two or three days to get the test results from CDC laboratories, Dr. Kristen Mertz, an epidemiologist with Allegheny County Health Department, said during the UPMC briefing.
Levine and the UPMC doctors all stressed that the best protection against COVID-19 involve the usual precautions against any common infectious disease: Regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, avoiding people with respiratory symptoms, staying home if fever or respiratory symptoms are present and avoid touching ones mouth, nose or eyes.
“Get flu shots,” Mertz added. “If we reduce the number of people who need care for the flu, we have more resources available for persons with COVID-19.”
So far, Pennsylvania has spent more than $200,000 in response to the coronavirus threat, Levine said, noting that the state and local facilities will depend on more federal funding if the virus spreads. Currently, federal funds have been allotted for preparations.
“It does not pay for the response,” Levine said. “We are very dependent on continued federal money.”
Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC chairman of emergency medicine, provided advice for those who suspect coronavirus illness.
“If you suspect you or a loved one had COVID-19 exposure of infection – and you are not having high fever or breathing difficulty – call your primary care provider first,” Yealy said, explaining the advance notice will for preparations to protect office staff and other patients.
“That will help you get initial advice about what to do next,” Yealy said. “Not only will you have that advice, but we have the opportunity to prevent further spread, if you are infected.”
Those with severe symptoms should go to an emergency room, he said, but stressed an advance call will allow preventive measures.
Again noting that no coronavirus patients have been identified in the state, Mertz said, “We expect to detect cases in the coming weeks.”
To prepare for possible spread, Allegheny County is stressing personal protection measures and disinfection while preparing for what Mertz called social distancing measures: “Keep people from congregating by tele-working, closing schools and canceling mass gatherings.”
She added that social distancing measures can be disruptive and should be made on a case-by-case basis.
Studies underway in China could help reduce the severity of COVID-19 illness, Mertz said.
“China is now doing clinical trials on some antiviral medication,” she said. “We are hoping that we start seeing results of those in the next month or so. That should also help lower the severe outcomes if some of those drugs prove to be effective.”
Snyder also expressed optimism that the medical world can mount a strong fight against the coronavirus.
“Emerging infections are complicated things,” he said. “By the very definition, this is a new pathogen that the world is just learning about. The rate of science that is coming out about this new coronavirus is unprecedented. It's incredible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.