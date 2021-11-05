Health Matters | Programs work to identify diabetes risk earlier

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Studies showing that it takes several years for many type 2 diabetes patients to be diagnosed have advocates stepping up screening and prevention programs.
A United Kingdom research group study of more than 200,000 people found those whose blood tests indicated diabetes were not officially diagnosed for an average of 2.3 years.
The study, led by Dr. Katie Young of the University of Exeter, was presented in April at the annual Diabetes U.K. Professional Conference.
“Our study shows that population-level screening could identify cases of type 2 diabetes far earlier and potentially reduce complications,” Young said in a University of Exeter article about the research.
In August the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that routine blood screening for diabetes begin at age 35 instead of its previous recommendation of age 40.
The task force also recommends that patients with certain risk factors be referred to effective preventive interventions.
The Conemaugh Diabetes Institute in Johnstown has a prevention program designed with research that went into the task force’s new recommendation, said Barbara Duryea, clinical support manager.
“The diabetes prevention program is a 12-month lifestyle intervention program, including physical activity and nutrition,” Duryea said at the institute’s office, 1111 Franklin St.
Specifics of the national program were developed from studies the local diabetes institute participated in over several years in collaboration with University of Pittsburgh researchers, she added.
“It’s nice to see that come full circle,” Duryea said.
Recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Conemaugh’s diabetes prevention program targets those with certain risk factors making them more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
The most common type of diabetes, type 2 occurs when the body doesn’t use insulin well and can’t keep blood sugar at a normal level.
Diabetes is diagnosed when lab tests show blood sugar levels have reached a certain threshold. With a glucose test – one of the most common – the level is 126 milligrams of sugar for every milliliter of blood.
Those with glucose levels of 100-125 mg/ml are considered to have prediabetes, Duryea said, noting that those patients can benefit the most from the diabetes prevention program.
About 36 percent of adults in Pennsylvania have prediabetes, Duryea said.
Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes may include increased thirst, increased hunger, dry mouth, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision and headaches. Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nervous system.
Risk factors include low physical activity level, high blood pressure, family history of diabetes, history of diabetes during pregnancy and having a body-mass index in the “overweight” or “obese” category.
Dr. Jeanne Spencer, director of Conemaugh’s family medicine residency, agrees that primary care doctors must take the lead in diabetes screening and intervention but notes that individuals should see their family doctors regularly to maintain their health.
Lifestyle choices and economic barriers also contribute to the growing prevalence of diabetes, she added.
“We supersize everything and we are less active,” Spencer said. “Obesity, inactivity and poverty are major risk factors and, unfortunately, this geographic area is really at the bottom of the barrel for risk of diabetes.”
The good news is, if prediabetes is diagnosed early, the prevention program offered at Conemaugh has been proven to delay or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes, Duryea said.
Through Conemaugh’s electronic medical records system, Duryea said the institute identifies patients at risk for diabetes or prediabetes.
“The providers get alerts if their patients qualify,” she said. “We ask them: Would you like to make a referral to the diabetes prevention program?”
Interested patients are contacted by a diabetes educator.
The institute’s webpage, www.conemaugh.org/services/diabetes-care, features a risk-assessment form to help patients determine if they should look into the prevention program.
Duryea said a community health worker initiative led by the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is connecting the social workers with pregnant women at risk for gestational diabetes, a temporary condition that usually goes away following the baby’s birth.
The community health workers not only help the at-risk women make it to obstetrician appointments, but they also help educate the women about good food choices, proper diet and healthy physical activity. They go into the women’s homes to identify barriers to healthy living and connect the families to local services.
Because those with gestational diabetes remain at risk for developing type 2 diabetes later in life, the goal is to continue addressing the obstacles.
“That’s where we have a lot of hope,” Duryea said.
Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the population health center, said the organization would like to reach more at risk for diabetes.
“We are talking about the potential to expand,” McMillan said. “Our community health workers are really serving as that bridge to medical services and social services.”
The health workers can identify food security concerns, lack of adequate housing, transportation issues and other situations that can affect healthy living, she said.
Many of those barriers disproportionately affect those living in poverty, which can lead to more diabetes risk, Spencer said.
“If you are living in poverty, you may be eating the wrong type of foods, because it’s cheaper,” she said.
One of the chief culprits is what Spencer calls “cheap carb.” White bread and packaged pasta and noodle meals are high in calories but don’t always add much in nutrition.
By referring those at risk to the diabetes prevention program, they will learn about a healthy diet and options to provide nutrition on a budget, Spencer said.
“I’m happy we have tools to support the providers to assess their patients and tools to help the community understand they might be at risk,” Spencer said.