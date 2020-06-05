Health Matters | Pandemic restrictions magnify barriers to healthy living

Simple tasks such as going to the supermarket, going to church, riding a bus and getting together with friends or family have all been affected by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Those are activities most people take for granted.
But local experts say they illustrate the challenges many people face every day because of where they live or their financial circumstances – when the barriers create more than an inconvenience. They affect overall wellness and health.
Johnstown-based 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health was founded on the knowledge that access to healthy food, spiritual health, transportation and social interaction all contribute to the overall health of an individual and a community.
“In every community, it really magnifies the need that is out there and the need to address some of the systemic inequalities and issues,” said Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the center's Community Pathways HUB program.
Introduced late last year, the HUB has begun recruiting and training community health workers who will work with at-risk families and individuals to make connections with agencies and programs to overcome barriers to health and improve the quality of life.
Socioeconomic factors and health behaviors, such as smoking, are known in population health circles as “social determinants of health,” McMillan said.
The federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion lists 15 social determinants, including access to resources to meet daily needs, such as safe housing and local food markets; access to educational and job opportunities; health care; quality of education and job training; recreational and leisure-time activities; transportation; public safety; social support; and culture, among others.
“The data show that the medical field only impacts about 20% of someone's health,” said Dr. Susan Williams, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System.
“There is some genetics of course, but everything else is the social determinants.”
'Food insecurity'
Williams said the pandemic created “a very unfortunate opportunity to reflect on access.”
The weeks-long shutdown of some non-urgent services interrupted access for everyone, but lack of health insurance, transportation issues and lack of education create ongoing barriers to routine checkups and screenings for many.
“The fruits of preventive care are always borne downstream,” she said. “They are never immediate, but it is something that in the middle of a pandemic most people don't have their minds on getting a colorectal cancer screening. They have their minds on staying safe from coronavirus.”
Preventive care and healthy living are at the heart of the population health center's mission. McMillan said leaders have been tracking several areas within the “social determinants” that have become more conspicuous during the shutdown.
“Food insecurity is an area that has really bubbled locally as an opportunity for us to focus on in the future,” McMillan said, pointing out shortfalls created when schools closed and limited access to free feeding programs.
“It has just been amazing to see the community rallying around residents and making sure that they are getting fresh food," she said. "In the short term, they have been able to address that.”
But food banks and agencies providing meals are becoming stressed, she said. As part of the local collaboration of funding agencies, McMillan said she helps review grant applications.
“Probably 75% of the requests have been food-related,” McMillan said. “We knew it was an issue before the COVID, but it really has been magnified.”
Looking ahead, the HUB program will continue to work with local agencies to help expand feeding options, she said.
Transportation, telemedicine
Transportation is another important area that has affected many during the pandemic, said Billy Oglesby, interim dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health is a partnership of Johnstown's 1889 Foundation and the Jefferson College of Population Health. It was founded with the mission of improving health in the region.
Those who rely on public transportation for essential travel face additional risks of exposure on enclosed buses, Oglesby said.
“Transportation can be a barrier to access to health care for testing, as well as treatment,” Oglesby said.
As some lost jobs through the shutdown, the connection between employment and health became apparent.
“Most people in the United States receive health insurance through their employer,” Oglesby said. “With the higher unemployment rate, that also further reduces access to care.”
COVID-19 response has not only highlighted barriers the population health center plans to have its community health workers address, it has challenged the center's training of those workers. McMillan said continuing the training online with video classes has also shown how the program can serve more clients when it is launched later this year.
Oglesby compared the process to how doctors and hospitals have been able to continue care through telehealth, also called telemedicine, during the pandemic.
“One of the bright spots in this has been how telehealth has been able to step in and fill the gaps,” he said. “We are learning a lot of lessons that can be transferred to what we do in the future.”
Williams agreed, saying, “If anything good comes out of COVID, one thing will be the expanded use of telemedicine.”
Collaboration among community organizations, public agencies and health care providers illustrates another example of how the COVID-19 response may shape the region's future, McMillan said.
“I think the positive thing that has come out of this is truly seeing the response of so many organizations in the community and how they have been able to switch gears very quickly and deliver care in really neat and innovative ways,” she said. “Seeing all the agencies coming together for the greater good – I know it sounds kind of cliché, but it truly has been inspiring seeing all the good stories coming out.