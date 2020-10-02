Because symptoms of both the flu virus and coronavirus usually begin with cough and fever, experts say getting the flu shot should reduce the false-alarms from suspected COVID-19.
“That is potentially a very serious issue because no one knows what happens if you get COVID-19 and influenza at the same time," Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
"It highlights the extreme importance of getting a flu shot this year.”
Jelden Arcilla, chief nursing officer at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, agreed.
“There has never been a more important time to be proactive about protecting your health and the health of your family and loved ones,” Arcilla said.
“I highly recommend that every person receive a flu vaccination and make this important – and smart – decision to prioritize your health. Plus, getting your vaccination will help give you valuable peace of mind that you’re doing everything you can to guard against the flu, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in our community.”
Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said there is reason to expect the flu season could be less severe because of COVID-19 mitigation measures. The flu season is just ending for nations in the Southern Hemisphere.
“They’re reporting good news,” Snyder said. “The prevention measures taken against COVID-19 – such as masking and social distancing – appear to have diminished the spread of flu. If our communities stay strong and continue to do what we need to do to prevent COVID-19, this may help reduce the impact of influenza and other viruses.”
The situation does not diminish the value of flu shots, Snyder said.
“The flu virus infects millions, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands of Americans yearly,” he said. “The vaccine is a safe and effective way to reduce the impact of seasonal flu.”
The health department is launching a campaign to increase awareness of the value of flu shots. Funded with a $1.5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the campaign encourages everyone more than six months old to get vaccinated.
“Last flu season, a record setting nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians were diagnosed with influenza, and that is just the number of people who sought medical assistance, were tested for influenza and had laboratory-confirmed results,” Levine said.
“We hope that this campaign will help Pennsylvanians understand the importance of getting vaccinated and encourage them to get their flu vaccine so we can all stay protected together," she said. "I am urging all residents to skip the flu this year and get vaccinated today.”
