JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Experts say it’s hard to overstate the importance of getting babies and young children off to a good start, both physically and intellectually.
“Healthy development in the early years provides the building blocks for educational achievement, economic productivity, responsible citizenship, lifelong health, strong communities and successful parenting of the next generation,” Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child says on its website.
Early childhood development is one of seven target areas identified in the latest Community Health Needs Assessment, released in March by Conemaugh Health System, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the former 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health – now the Center for Population Health.
The region’s collaborative response has come together as the Early Childhood Initiative, launched in March by Vision Together 2025, the 1889 Foundation, the then-1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness Endowment and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The Early Childhood Initiative has a mission of “improving the educational, health and social needs of our youngest, most vulnerable residents,” Vision Together 2025 said in the release announcing the project.
Leaders recognize there are many local organizations already working with young children and their families. The initiative’s goal is to help them achieve more by working together.
Organizations already helping parents give their kids an early lift toward success include The Learning Lamp’s extensive childcare, preschool and Pre-K Counts programs, and Beginnings Inc.’s early childhood support initiatives, featuring the award-winning Parents as Teachers program for Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Parents as Teachers program is an evidence-based home visiting program,” coordinator Nicole Fitzgerald said. “We help parents through support and knowledge.”
The free program is open to all parents of children from the prenatal stage through the completion of kindergarten. There are no income restrictions.
Each family is assigned a parent educator who provides age-appropriate activities and lessons, along with information about child development and connections to local resources for needs such as food, housing and mental health services for the parents.
“Whatever the family needs, we try to connect them to the resources that are available for them,” Fitzgerald said.
The program pairs well with Beginnings’ Parent and Child Together twice-monthly play group, advocates say.
Laura Waite, who is now a parent educator at Beginnings, first encountered the organization when she brought her son, Zander, to the play group as a toddler.
“I found a sense of community because of the connections I made,” Waite said. “I found other friends for my child and for myself.”
She went on to enroll in the Parents as Teachers program and remained until Zander completed kindergarten last year. Then she took a position as one of the program’s parent educators.
“I just loved this so much that, when my son was done, I didn’t want to leave Beginnings,” she said.
Waite is currently working with 17 families and said that the parents love the program and appreciate the connections Beginnings provides.
The parent educators meet with the children and their parents in the families’ homes.
The educator brings information about child development and local resources, along with a children’s book and supplies for activities. The educator provides instruction on how to read to a child and engage in activities with them.
“We focus on their strengths and help them feel comfortable being their child’s first and best teacher,” Waite said.
Lauren Burkert Lazzari, another parent educator, also first encountered the Parents and Teachers program by participating with her children, Molli, Maddie and Miller.
“They were involved in the Beginnings programs, and I just never left,” she said. “I felt it was the most important part of the week.”
Lazzari has been a parent educator for nine years and has spoken at the Parents as Teachers state and international conventions.
“I see my job as making infrastructure for early literacy and making community,” she said.
In addition to providing help with parenting skills and literacy readiness, teacher educators provide parents with basic financial information such as how to budget and manage credit.
“We have all different resources at our fingertips to help you meet your goals,” Waite said. “My job is to introduce you to as many as we can.”
But Waite stresses that Parents as Teachers and all the additional resources only supplement parents’ most important place in the center of their children’s world.
“Children don’t come with instructions,” she tells parents, “but all they need is you: Your attention, your love, your focus, your interaction.”
Reading to children from birth provides a key foundation, she added. Research has shown the simple habit of reading to children makes them less likely to get behind by improving comprehension and self confidence
“It’s just good for success,” she said.
The Learning Lamp also emphasizes support for parents to nurture the next generation of citizens.
Based at 2025 Bedford St. in Stonycreek Township, the organization marked its 40th anniversary last year, celebrating the 34,813 youth and adults it has supported in 61 school districts, along with 70 non-public schools and other organizations in 22 counties, spokeswoman Lisa Stofko said.
Ebensburg residents Denise and Nichalas Menie were surprised to get more than just child care when they enrolled their daughters, Cecelia and Luciana, in The Learning Lamp’s Center for Children at Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Ebensburg.
“I was expecting a babysitter,” Denise Menie said. “I didn’t know about early childhood education. They truly do invest in them. I have nothing but praise for them.”
She said the childcare program made her a better mother and allowed her meet other parents when she was new to the area.
“I am more in touch with their learning,” Menie said. “They are a trusted source.”
Stofko said The Learning Lamp is also working to address a workforce shortage in early childhood programs. She said Executive Director and CEO Leah Spangler is asking the state to add early childhood and preschool educators to the priority occupations list for Cambria County.
The Learning Lamp offers its employees help to achieve higher credentials and college credits.
“There are staffing challenges across early childhood,” Stofko said. “Parents are waiting for child care.”
Childcare by trained professionals not only boosts kids’ development, it’s good for the local economy, Stofko said.
“If they can’t get childcare, they can’t join the workforce,” she said. “If you are not making quality childcare a high priority, how can we support other high priority occupations? Everything is tied together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.