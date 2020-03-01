In decades past, the family doctor was the center of health care for most Americans.
With today's walk-in urgent care centers, online examinations and self-help resources, many are shifting to an à la carte model for health care.
A 2018 Kaiser Family Foundation poll for the Washington Post showed 26% of adults surveyed did not have primary-care providers. Among those in the 18 to 29 age group, 45% did not have primary doctors.
The trend seems to rely on waiting until one is struck by an illness or injury before seeking health care, said Dr. Jeanne Spencer, family medicine residency program director and family medicine department chairwoman at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
But having a primary-care doctor and a medical home helps address issues before they become illnesses or long-term conditions, Spencer said.
The medical home organization can help the patient schedule recommended preventive screenings, including PAP tests, mammograms, prostate exams, lung cancer screenings and blood work.
“If you go to your own doctor, they will also notice you need a tetanus shot, or you need a screening,” she said. “A good medical home will kind of guide and look out for you and work together with you in your health care.”
Men's health
The primary-care doctor should also help the patient monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease and various cancers.
Men, in particular, are likely to skip regular checkups with their doctors, said Dr. Mary Stock Keister, president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians.
“Women have babies when they are young and healthy,” Keister said from her Allentown office. “They are also the ones taking their children to the doctor on a regular basis. It gives them a place to enter the medical system,”
Just because they don't feel sick and are not subject to recommended screenings such as PAP tests, doesn't mean young men should not have relationships with medical providers, she said.
“Men tend to develop some diseases earlier than women,” Keister said. “They can develop high blood pressure and heart disease at a younger age.”
Seeing themselves as the family breadwinner and financial provider can create stress, leading to more medical conditions, she added.
'Make better choices'
Family physicians can take the time to talk with their patients and find out what may be affecting their overall health, she said.
“We want to be there to take care of and support our patients,” Keister said. “We provide a place where you can go and ask the questions. We'll see if anything has changed.”
Some of her patients have been with her for 10 years, following as she changed locations.
“Because of the relationship we have, it helps them make better choices about their health,” she said.
Keister admits her patients don't need to tap into that relationship every time they get colds or other minor illnesses.
Every patient is different, however. An individual whose grandmother unexpectedly died of pneumonia, for instance, may want to make sure he or she is examined when cold symptoms arise, Keister said.
“Those kinds of things help people engage in the health care system in a meaningful way,” she said.
'We know our patients'
Building a relationship with a primary-care doctor can be challenging for those receiving Medical Assistance and those with no health insurance. The situation often sends low-income individuals to hospital emergency rooms, which increases the financial burden for the government and the hospital.
The situation is especially difficult for those with chronic conditions, who often get into patterns of getting hospital treatment and then lapsing until they return to the emergency room.
To help provide better care – including preventive care and chronic care – the Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Health Resources and Services Administration has established Federally Qualified Health Centers, often called family health centers.
Ebensburg Health Center, 152 Zeman Drive, is the only Cambria County location, but Hyndman Area Health Center plans to open Richland Family Health Center in Richland's College Park Plaza on Theatre Drive. Opening date is tentatively planned for June, CEO William Kurtycz said.
“We offer a continuity of care,” Kurtycz said. “We know our patients. We know them as well as they know themselves. We able to treat that patient effectively.”
Preventive care and wellness are the hallmarks of the Federally Qualified Health Center, Kurtycz said.
“Our main goal is to keep the patient healthy enough to stay out of the hospital,” he said. “We help them manage their illness.”
