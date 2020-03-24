Somerset County has its first confirmed coronavirus case, the health department reports.
Clearfield County also reported its first positive test for COVID-19.
Details of the local cases have not been released, but the patients are among 207 new positive tests reported on the health department website. That brings the state total to 851 positive tests.
A second Allegheny County patient has died, bringing the state's death total to seven.
An adult patient who was in isolation at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown on Monday was Cambria County's first confirmed case.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
