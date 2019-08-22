Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.