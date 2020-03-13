Home Nursing Agency Healing Patch, a center that assists grieving children and their families, will hold an open house from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Cambria Healing Patch, 118 Ebony Road, Ebensburg.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with current volunteers and learn how the program supports grieving children.
The Healing Patch is a free peer support program for children to connect with others facing a similar loss and for families to embark on a journey of healing together.
Information: 814-947-7140.
