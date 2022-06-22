The following entertainment is scheduled for Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown:
Friday
Central Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Cash Out Show
2 to 4 p.m.: Morley’s Dog Band
5 to 7 p.m.: 7 Mile Run
8 to 10 p.m.: Giants of Science
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek
7 to 9 p.m.: Whiskey River Panhandlers
10 p.m. to midnight: Full Kilt
PNG Park
1 to 3 p.m.: Jimmy Adler
4 to 6 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues
Mainstage at PNG Park
8 to 9:30 p.m.: The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue
10 p.m. to midnight: Jasmine Cain
Saturday
Central Park
12:30 to 2 p.m.: Hells Bells
3 to 5 p.m.: S’Wearing Hats
6 to 8 p.m.: The Cash Out Show
9 to 11 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde
4 to 6 p.m.: Rust
7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
10 p.m. to midnight: Three of Hearts
PNG Park
1 to 3 p.m.: Michael Christopher
4 to 6 p.m.: The Stickers
Mainstage at PNG Park
7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain
10 p.m. to midnight: Hairball
Sunday
Central Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: The Past-Tymes
Suppes Ford Biker Mall
1:30 to 4:40 p.m.: Boomers
PNG Park
1:30 to 4 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers
