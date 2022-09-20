JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – George D. Zamias' work ethic was already evident as a child, longtime friend John Mavrodis said.
The son of immigrants, Zamias weathered the Great Depression working as a shoeshine boy near the popular Regent pool hall on Main Street, Mavrodis said.
Zamias moved on to real estate development after college but didn't stray far from the Main Street mindset.
Over his career, he built more than 30 million square feet of stores, plazas and shopping malls, including the Johnstown Galleria in the early 1990s and Pittsburgh Mills.
Zamias passed away over the weekend at the age of 92.
"Everybody knew George – not just in Johnstown, but nationally in (real estate)," said Mavrodis, who has known Zamias as a friend since 1947.
He said he first met Zamias at their church, St. Mary's Greek Orthodox.
Zamias formed George D. Zamias Real Estate in 1957 and grew the business in Johnstown, eventually transitioning from downtown development to surburbia, where enclosed malls became part of Americana and, in doing so, built rural communities into commercial centers.
At a time when development was moving at a frenzied pace in the nation, Zamias was an "aggressive" businessman with a knack for getting things done, Mavrodis said.
But he had a big heart – for his family, the Johnstown community and his Orthodox church, he said.
"He used to come into St. Mary Greek Orthodox Church, light a candle and stay for awhile, and then go back to business on Market Street," Mavrodis said.
Zamias served as president of the church's board for years and once volunteered his private plane to fly in the Greek Orthodox Church's archbishop from Pittsburgh, Mavrodis added.
'Touched a lot of lives'
In the aftermath of the 1977 Johnstown Flood, Zamias pitched a plan to build a 27-acre mall between Point Stadium and the heart of the business district.
Among one of several urban renewal projects in the post-flood era, his Point Park Mall plan was rejected by downtown leaders – and eventually failed to gain city council's support.
Mavrodis said there's no telling the impact the project could have had on the neighborhood. But Zamias, while disappointed, did not dwell on it, he said.
"He loved Johnstown, and he touched a lot of lives here," Mavrodis said.
Over the next decade, Zamias shifted his attention to land near Johnstown's airport and developed the two-story Galleria.
Zamias' business no longer operates the mall, which was recently sold for more than $3 million through an online auction.
But they continue managing several area shopping centers, including University Park and East Hills plazas in Richland and other centers as far away as Buffalo, New York, their website shows.
As a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown grad and onetime Pitt educator, Zamias also maintained strong ties with the school, even after it shifted from Moxham to its current Richland Township home.
He was a longtime advisory board member and established a scholarship for students-athletes in his father's name in the mid-1980s.
The Zamias Aquatic Center on campus bears his family name.
'Service and generosity'
UPJ President Jem Spectar described Zamias as a dear friend, a generous philanthropist and an outstanding community leader.
"George's service and generosity toward his alma mater had a transformational impact on our campus, including through service on our Board, scholarships created for student-athletes, and the establishment of the Zamias Aquatic Center," he said in a statement Tuesday.
He noted that Zamias was honored with the University of Pittsburgh's Third Century Medallion and UPJ's Distinguished Alumni Award.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family," Spectar said.
Zamias was preceded in death by his wife, Marianna, and two sons – Samuel and George Jr.
Two other sons, Stephen and Damian, remain active in real estate, with the latter serving as CEO of the company George Zamias founded.
Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc. is handling funeral arrangements for Zamias. Details will be announced in his obituary Thursday, funeral home staff said.
