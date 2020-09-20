CENTRAL CITY – A new organization is celebrating autumn to prepare for Christmas in Central City.
Christmas in the Park sponsored a community week-long hay bale decorating contest, culminating with movie night Saturday in Central City Recreation Park.
“We are raising money to light up the park for Christmas,” Jennifer Jarvis said in the park on Saturday.
She and Jacqui Haga are co-chairwomen of the organization.
“It’s more than just lighting up the park,” Haga said. “It’s bringing the community together and showcasing the talent we have in this town.”
The 35 hay bale entries lined Sunshine Avenue through the borough’s business district. Residents were invited to vote for their favorites.
The decorated hay bales will be part of a Halloween display at the park next month.
Winners were announced at the movie night event, featuring “Grease.” Several of those attending dressed in the 1950s theme of the movie.
Winning entries were Eric Kozlick, first place; Tayna Campbell, second place; and Barb Sandusky, third place.
