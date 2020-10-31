Music, food, costume contests and a haunted trail walk brought hundreds to Lorian Borough Park Saturday for a Hiking Trails Halloween Bash.
“We are trying to do more,” Lorain Mayor Michael Hammers said. “This is the first time we’ve done a Halloween event. We’ll try to keep it going.”
Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain and improve the trails, with a portion of the funds donated to Veteran’s Community Initiatives.
The day-long event featured a trunk-or-treat and costume contest for children, food and craft vendors and local musicians.
Those daring the haunted trail were treated to spooky costumed ghouls and special effects along the dark path.
Hammers said the Halloween Bash built on the success of organizers’ initial event, Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trail Kickoff in August.
More events could be coming next year, he said.
The Halloween Bash coincided with Halloween trick-or-treating in most Johnstown area communities. In Southmont, Jennifer Sweeney said more than 150 children visited the Leon Street home where costumed adults greeted the trick-or-treaters.
