A Hastings woman was jailed on Thursday, accused of hiding her boyfriend who was wanted by police on 24 outstanding bench warrants, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged Lindsay Ann Shawver, 36, of the 100 block of Fifth Avenue, with hindering apprehension or prosecution and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a detective and a member of the Cambria County Probation Department showed up at the Fifth Avenue home at 1:30 p.m. Thursday searching for Scott Mazurak, 36.
Mazurak was wanted on outstanding warrants, the most serious of which were recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
The detective found Mazurak on the second floor face down between the wall and the bed after Shawver denied he was there, the complaint said.
Shawver had been previously told that she would face charges if she was found hiding Mazuark, the complaint said.
Shawver was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
