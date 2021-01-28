A Hastings man was jailed Thursday in connection with an alleged drunken-driving crash in Munster Township, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg said they attempted to stop a 2006 Honda Civic coupe driven by Adam N. Lewis, 42, on Tuesday for having out-of-date inspection and emission stickers.
Lewis refused to stop and sped away through Ebensburg Borough onto state Route 22 eastbound, troopers allege.
The vehicle turned onto the Munster exit and then turned left onto Munster Road but failed to negotiate a right curve near Harvey Lane, crashing into a utility pole, troopers said.
Lewis got out and ran away. Troopers said they later found him about two miles from the crash scene hiding beneath a brush pile. Troopers pulled Lewis out from under the branches after they saw his boot sticking out.
He was taken to Conemaugh Miner’s Medical Center, in Hastings, for a blood test.
Troopers said they recovered a jar of suspected crystal methamphetamine, three glass smoking pipes and five syringes from the vehicle.
Lewis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, on charges of fleeing and eluding police, DUI and drug possession. Lewis was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond. Lewis also is being held on a state parole detainer.
