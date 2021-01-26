Hastings-based District Judge Michael Zungali announced on Tuesday that he will seek reelection this year for a sixth term in office.
Zungali oversees District Court 47-3-05, which has jurisdiction over the boroughs of Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton and the townships of Barr, Chest, Clearfield, Dean, Elder, Reade, Susquehanna, West Carroll and White.
Zungali provided the following information in a press release announcing his candidacy:
“I was first elected in 1991. I am 68 years old. I graduated from Cambria Heights in 1970 and I have an associate’s degree in computer technology and electronics. I have received 29 certificates for continuing education courses in criminal and civil law, evidence, judicial procedures and administration.
“I have served 13 years on Patton Borough Council, including seven years as president and three years as mayor. I also have served as fire chief for Patton Volunteer Fire Company. I am currently a life member of Hastings and Patton Fire Company. I am married, the father of three sons, and I also have two grandchildren.”
