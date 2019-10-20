A celebration of healing took place in Boswell on Saturday as several gathered for the Harvest of Hope event at the Trinity Farms Center for Healing.
“This Harvest of Hope is for anybody that is in need of healing,” said Paula Eppley-Newman, Trinity Farms Center for Healing committee chair. “We just wanted to have a big event where people could just come enjoy some soup, good music, and thank God for everything he has given us because that’s the only way this is happening.”
Saturday’s free event featured a prayer walk, yoga and Qigong, soup and desserts, and live musical entertainment.
“Being able to create spaces for people to interact together where’s there not a hierarchy or differentiation of power, but instead supporting people in more of a community-based setting. That in itself, just having that type of relationship where we’re working alongside one another I think is therapeutic in and of itself,” said Rachel Allen, who performed during the event.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t have healthy communities or interactions and this is an opportunity to have that.”
The healing event also provided committee members with a chance to showcase the farm’s Micah House, which is a four-person rooming facility that currently houses women who have fallen on tough times. According to Eppley-Newman, the facility will later house men who are re-entering the community following a major life event.
Eppley-Newman said the housing will allow for the men to re-enter the community in a safe and supportive environment that includes counseling, workforce training, mentorship and chore duties on the farm.
“We started seeing a need through my work with Beginnings, Inc.,” she said. “We started seeing a need of people just needing a safe place, because there’s not a lot of forgiveness sometimes.
“The purpose of a lot of this is to try to form this large community network of people that want to help each other – just like it used to be back in the day.”
For more information on Trinity Farms Center for Healing, visit trinityfarmscenterforhealing.org.
