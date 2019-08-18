An Arizona-based medical marijuana company’s affiliates have the green light to move forward with its downtown Johnstown dispensary, now that a legal battle over its application issues have been sorted out with the state Department of Health.
But for Harvest Health & Recreation, it comes at a price.
In a settlement with state officials, the company agreed to relinquish permits for New Castle and Shamokin locations, a move that will enable the group to open its four other locations – Johnstown included.
Harvest caught the Department of Health’s attention earlier this summer when it announced plans to acquire an industry competitor and then touted its intent on operating 21 dispensaries in the state.
In a move aimed at preventing industry monopolies, Pennsylvania capped the number of dispensaries any company can operate at 15, but Harvest argued otherwise. In recent weeks, the company found itself on the defensive again after details were released that the company used a New Mexico contractor to build its dispensaries after pledging in its application to use a specific minority-
owned Pennsylvania business and a female-owned business to complete its flooring work.
Harvest never sought approval for its contractor switch, Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine acknowledged Friday.
“Companies interested in being part of this (medical marijuana) program must be aware of the law and abide by it,” Levine said.
The state’s settlement with Harvest comes at a time medical cannabis company mergers have become common across the nation – and Department of Health officials’ actions against Harvest signaled they aren’t planning to let that sway the operational caps it set back in 2017.
By surrendering its New Castle and Shamokin permits – and the ability to open two satellite locations per-permit – Harvest will now be able to open a maximum of 15 dispensaries, the state’s limit. That will include the Johnstown location on Main Street, two in Reading, one in Harrisburg and another in Scranton, plus as many as two additional sites for each region.
Work at the Johnstown dispensary appeared to have been completed two months ago, but the location has been quiet since.
The matter had been mired in litigation for the past few months until a settlement was finalized Friday.
The 10-page agreement also shows that Harvest dispensary operators also had to agree to put $40,000 into accounts for each of its locations – Johnstown, Harrisburg, Reading and Scranton – to provide discounted medical marijuana products to “qualifying” patients – meaning people enrolled in programs such as Medicaid, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and senior citizen-exclusive “PACE” program.
Harvest must also refrain from seeking management service agreements with any other dispensary operator for the next two years.
Company officials said Harvest is “committed to operating within the bounds of the many cannabis policies” across the nation – and working closely with the state regulators who enforce them.
The Department of Health, meanwhile, agreed to schedule necessary inspections by Sunday at each of the company’s not-yet-open dispensary locations – a state mandated hurdle that must be completed before the shops can open their doors.
“Each Harvest affiliate is glad to be moving forward in opening dispensaries in Scranton, Reading, Harrisburg and Johnstown and we are looking to bring our high-quality and premium medical marijuana experiences to those Pennsylvanians suffering with serious medical conditions very soon,” Harvest officials wrote in a release to media.
