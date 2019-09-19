Harmony Fest will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville.
“The idea is to bring people from the community together for a fall festival to enjoy each other and nature,” said Jen Vickroy, executive director of Camp Harmony. “It’s a family fun event that people of all ages can enjoy.”
The festival will kick off at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28 with breakfast.
Vendors and concessions will be scattered throughout the camp grounds.
Events will culminate with tractor dancing at 5 p.m.
Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. Sept. 29, followed by a church service at 10 a.m.
Both days will feature a petting zoo, a children’s area with activities and games, a silent auction, hay wagon rides, and wood carving and blacksmith demonstrations.
New this year, for $5 attendees can obtain an adventure wristband, which will give them access to the climbing tower, archery, canoeing in the pool and high ropes.
“We wanted to offer something that’s more active for older kids, and it’s a good opportunity to show people what we offer as a camp,” Vickroy said.
Harmony Fest is in its third year, and organizers hope to expand on its offerings each year.
“We have a lot of families and individuals from the area who come and enjoy,” Vickroy said.
“We hope people will come out and relax and have a great Saturday or Sunday.”
There is no admission fee.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.
Campsites and cabins are available for overnight accommodations.
For more information, call 814-798-5885 or visit www.campharmony.org.
