A low-cost tool chain is making plans for its second store in the region.

Harbor Freight Tools, which plans to open a location in Somerset Township, has posted job openings for retail sales associates, a stock manager and sales manager, its jobs.harborfreight.com website shows.

The North Center Avenue location is expected to open by mid-June, according to Pennswood Commercial’s Bob Varner, who brokered the deal.

He said the store is “a perfect fit,” for the plaza.

The chain has had a presence in Richland Township for more than a decade.

