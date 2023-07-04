JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Motorists flocked to Sheetz locations across the region and multiple states on Tuesday to take part in a special Fourth of July promotion with gasoline prices at $1.776 per gallon.
"I did not expect to see lines all over the place," Hornerstown resident Earl Chaney said.
He made a trip to the store on Haynes Street in Johnstown specifically for fuel, because his vehicle was nearly empty.
While the pump slowly ticked up cents and gallons, Chaney commented on how was impressed he was by the civility of his fellow drivers who were being courteous to one another as each made their way to a pump.
Chaney said he thought the promotion was a great idea and made sure to call multiple family members to let them know about the deal – based on the year 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4.
"It's a break we all need," Moxham resident Deatrice Banks said.
She was at the pump beside Chaney and her vehicle was at about half a tank, which is when she said she typically tops off.
"It's amazing and I'm so grateful to them for doing this for us," Banks said, adding that it's been a long time since gas prices were this low.
She drove to Kernville because she couldn't get into the Sheetz on Central Avenue due to long lines.
Discounts applied to E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
It did not apply to any diesel or ethanol-free gas.
The pricing led to long waits and vehicle lines stretching far outside the gas station's parking lots onto surrounding roads.
Tuesday's promotion began at 12:01 a.m., according to the company, and was set to be in place all day or as long as fuel supplies lasted.
Employees at the Haynes Street store said lines started forming around 7 a.m.
By noon each pump had two to five vehicles waiting for gas and others jockeying to get in and out of the lot.
"Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve," Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement. "We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday."
John McMullen sat with his family at one of the tables outside under the shade of an umbrella eating and surveying the busy lot.
The Armagh residents drove to Johnstown to get fuel because of the discount.
"I appreciate Sheetz for doing it," McMullen said. "It's really nice."
He said he saved about $50 through the promotion.
His wife, Michelle, said the family bought lunch from the store with the extra cash.
