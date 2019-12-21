The current Hanukkah season, which begins on Sunday and lasts until next Monday, will bring a close to what has been an eventful year – full of both historical education and reflection – for the local Jewish community.
In March and April, Beth Sholom synagogue in Westmont and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted “Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race,” a touring exhibit that provided information about the role eugenics played in the Holocaust, at the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center.
From that grew the idea of doing an oral history project to preserve the stories of local Jews. Fred Glosser, Freda Sinberg, Dr. Freda Sattel, Dave Rudel, Bernard “Bernie” Kleinstub, Audrey Nahorniak, Sam Kaminsky, Larry Rosenberg, Julie Katz and Marcia Kissel talked with the heritage association and Cambria County Library, making recordings that were recently archived at JAHA's website.
“I think it's one of the best models to really explore interactively people's stories,” Johnstown Area Heritage Association curator Andrew Lang said. “The appeal of it is that it's so accessible. You can very easily bring a lot of different perspectives, a lot of different experiences. Frankly, I think it's an underutilized mode of history.”
Laryssa Duncan, a reference librarian, said “a lot of their stories were just very personal.”
“I think a lot of it was centered around the synagogue, and how that played a part in their lives, and how the holidays were celebrated here and how everybody came together here to celebrate, not just at home,” Duncan said.
Part of those memories include Hanukkah celebrations.
“Regardless of the size of the community, it's still very festive and everybody gathers, the menorah is lit, which people do in their homes also,” Barry Rudel, curator of the Johnstown Jewish Museum, said. “It's not the biggest of Jewish holidays, so the memories would be of family dinners primarily and synagogue gatherings on a Friday night around the holiday."
The project provided participants the opportunity to look back at both fond and difficult times in their lives.
“The old-timers have a nice feeling about growing up here in Johnstown in the general community, as part of the Jewish community, so they were enthused to talk about it,” Rudel said.
But many faced prejudice, too.
Rudel noticed different perspectives about anti-Semitism based on interview subjects' ages relative to World War II, in which the United States fought in from 1941 until 1945.
“Some of the people were in their mid-90s and then some people were in their mid-80s, and there was a difference,” Rudel said. “We talked about it how my dad and Bernie Kleinstub didn't even mention it until it was asked. But Audrey and Freda – unsolicited – talked about it. Pre-World War II and post-World War II was a difference in terms of the open-mindedness of the general community, I think.
"And we talked about that during 'Deadly Medicine.' There were a half-million GIs that were Jewish. That penetration within the general World War II population allowed for a little more open-mindedness post-World War II, along with – of course – the birth of the state of Israel, which gave the average Jew a little more pride. There were a lot of dynamics. All of those dynamics played out even in small communities, like Johnstown.”
