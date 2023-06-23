I remember being 6 years old, staring up at the TV, watching the final scene of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” not understanding simply why this was such a major disaster.
Two years later, I rewatched the movie in its entirety and understood a little more the magnitude of the sinking.
The facts I remembered – this was one of the worst disasters in history, there weren’t enough lifeboats and it was an “unsinkable” ship. After that second viewing, I was certain that history was my passion.
I would research facts (in the form of “Magic Tree House – Titanic”) and would recite them to anyone who would listen. I’m sure my family and friends didn’t want to know that out of the 2,224 people on board, there were only 705 survivors. I certainly told them anyway.
And who could forget that this was the first time anyone used the now-popular “SOS” signal instead of “CQD,” the go-to distress signal at the time?
It wasn’t a passing phase.
My 10th birthday gift was tickets to a lecture by Dr. Robert Ballard: oceanographer, former Navy officer, and most importantly, the man who discovered this ship 4,000 meters under the sea in 1985.
When we arrived at Heinz Hall for the lecture, we were seated in the balcony. We watched a short video about his different shipwreck discoveries, and I was mesmerized for nearly two hours as Ballard recounted his experiences in the deep sea.
At the end of this lecture, ushers from the venue passed out Post-It notes for the audience members to submit their questions. I scribbled down a seemingly unimportant question.
We left the venue shortly after to make the drive back to Johnstown, and planned to listen to the end of the lecture on the radio. The next question came as we drove through downtown Pittsburgh:
“This question comes from a 10-year-old girl ...”
My mouth opened in shock; I couldn’t believe what I was hearing: “... Who asks, ‘What was it like, being the first to see the Titanic after 70 years?’ ”
I was the youngest person in attendance by far.
Ballard proceeded to answer my question, telling the crowd how bodies decompose underwater rather quickly, and through all the shipwrecks that he has encountered, the one thing that struck him was the shoes.
He explained when dis- covering shipwrecks, only the shoes remained. You could tell a lot about the passengers by the shoes they left behind.
Seventeen years ago, I realized that I wanted to research history and be the one who learned about the past. I was able to fuel my obsession in college, attending another lecture by Ballard and writing about it for the Daily Pennsylvanian in 2013.
I’m not alone in my interest.
The world’s morbid fascination was reignited by OceanGate’s missing tourist submersible, which disappeared last week on a deep dive to view what remains of the ship.
Although Titanic tourism – and large disaster tourism – is by no means a recent development, private companies continue to push the limits of what is possible, from deep-sea diving to space orbit.
Experts agree that the Titanic will one day, sooner than we think, cease to exist. It raises the question: Should we allow tourists to visit if they have the means to fund these exhibitions, or do we leave the mass grave alone?
Can unmanned missions provide the same standard of information that physical bodies in submersibles can? (Ballard certainly thinks so).
I’ll leave you to come to your own conclusions.
As for me, I’ll be taking a look at the excellent high resolution video and pictures from the comfort of my own couch.
Hannah Noyes is a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in political science and classical studies. After a year on Capitol Hill, Noyes joined the emerging tech industry and is now the communications manager at Aptos Labs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.