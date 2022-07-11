JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown medical marijuana grower said it is being squeezed out of the market by larger, multi-state corporations the state sought to avoid when the product was legalized in 2016.
The issue is prompting Hanging Gardens and a handful of Pennsylvania-based "independent" growers to file a lawsuit against the state to force lawmakers to address the issue, Chief Financial Officer Shane Kenney said Monday.
Hanging Gardens officials said they are being forced to cut their workforce through layoffs inside their revamped Iron Street processing facility.
The company previously employed approximately 110 workers, Kenney said in a press release, but did not specify how many were losing jobs on Monday.
“These layoffs come with a very heavy heart and are in no way a reflection of the wonderful employees who have devoted themselves to creating life-changing medicine for Pennsylvanians,” Kenney said in the company's statement. “Hanging Gardens is not alone in this struggle; similar actions are being taken by the other independent grower/processors as a direct result of the lack of enforcement of the law by the Department of Health.”
Hanging Gardens was part of a second wave of companies to be awarded growing/processing permits that enabled the opening of a facility in Johnstown and development of products sold exclusively to more than 100 dispensary shops across Pennsylvania.
Despite Act 16's attempt to limit the number of sites one single company may operate in Pennsylvania – such as limits of 15 dispensaries per-company – a number of multi-state companies have gobbled up licenses statewide, partly through acquisitions of other operators, Kenney said.
Those companies have more resources and capital to gain a stronghold on the state's medical marijuana market – and prioritize their products over competitors, Hanging Gardens officials said.
To Kenney, the program is "in collapse."
“The few remaining independent businesses who invested with the promise of fair competition may soon disappear," he said, maintaining that host communities would suffer.
And for Pennsylvania's tens of thousands of card-holders, they may see fewer options to treat their state-approved conditions, Kenney added.
Attempts to reach officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which oversees the state's medical marijuana program, for comment were unsuccessful.
According to Kenney, Hanging Gardens and fellow "independent" growers have collectively sought relief from the DOH, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and the Legislature – and their next step will be legal action against the health department.
“Nobody wanted a lawsuit, but we now have no other choice,” Kenney said. “It’s not right for the administration to allow this monopoly to continue to exist, and to take their tens of millions of dollars out of the state, while many of my former employees don’t know how they will now put food on the table.”
